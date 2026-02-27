94,129 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,138,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 105,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $660.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $673.82 and its 200 day moving average is $668.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,180 shares of company stock worth $11,626,996 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

