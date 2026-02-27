Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Target Corporation $TGT

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,669 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $127.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

