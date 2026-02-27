Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Sells 33,967 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.23. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $227.42.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.78. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $175.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 447.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Bel Fuse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

