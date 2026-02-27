Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5,064.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.