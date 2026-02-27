Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,592 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,779,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Repligen by 43.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 218,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $133.65 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The firm had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

