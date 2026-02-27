Integral Diagnostics Limited (IDX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Ian Kadish bought 34,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.42 per share, with a total value of A$82,843.86. 8.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

