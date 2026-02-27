Centrepoint Alliance Limited (CAF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The company offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advises to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage aggregation services to mortgage brokers; investor directed portfolio services and investment management services to financial advisers, accountants, and their clients; and consulting services to self-licensed advisers and licensees.

