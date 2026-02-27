Centrepoint Alliance Limited (CAF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.
Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile
