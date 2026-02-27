United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Price Performance

About United Utilities Group

Shares of UUGRY opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.