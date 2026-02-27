JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 95,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.