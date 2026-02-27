Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given “Hold” Rating at JonesTrading

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JonesTrading in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. William Blair upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

LNTH opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 657,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after buying an additional 156,081 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat consensus: reported EPS $1.67 vs. $1.17 expected and revenue $406.8M vs. $367.0M expected; margins and ROE were strong, signalling healthy profitability and execution. Lantheus Q4 results and call

Q4 results materially beat consensus: reported EPS $1.67 vs. $1.17 expected and revenue $406.8M vs. $367.0M expected; margins and ROE were strong, signalling healthy profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: William Blair raised LNTH from Market Perform to Outperform, which can support buying interest and institutional demand. William Blair upgrade

Analyst upgrade: William Blair raised LNTH from Market Perform to Outperform, which can support buying interest and institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Price target increase: Citizens Jmp raised its target to $78, which can reinforce the bullish narrative among some investors. Price target raise

Price target increase: Citizens Jmp raised its target to $78, which can reinforce the bullish narrative among some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investors to review management’s commentary and details behind the beat. These provide color but are not new headline news. Earnings call transcript Earnings presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investors to review management’s commentary and details behind the beat. These provide color but are not new headline news. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance was modestly conservative: management gave EPS guidance of $5.00–$5.25 (consensus ~$5.16) and revenue guidance roughly $1.4–$1.5B (consensus ~$1.5B). The EPS range is below some analyst expectations (street average cited ~6.01 in background notes), which could cap upside. Company press release with guidance

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

