CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWV. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a PE ratio of -67.33.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $26,597,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $152,321.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 122,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,382.50. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,565,769 shares of company stock valued at $388,715,556 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and large scale growth: CoreWeave reported strong Q4 revenue that topped Street estimates and reached a $5.1B annual revenue milestone, driven by AI demand and a growing backlog — a validation of demand for large?scale GPU capacity. Article Title

Revenue beat and large scale growth: CoreWeave reported strong Q4 revenue that topped Street estimates and reached a $5.1B annual revenue milestone, driven by AI demand and a growing backlog — a validation of demand for large?scale GPU capacity. Positive Sentiment: Bullish guidance and customer commitments: Management raised FY?2026 revenue outlook materially ($12–$13B vs consensus ~ $9.3B) and gave strong Q1 revenue guidance, signaling sustained contract demand and backlog monetization. Article Title

Bullish guidance and customer commitments: Management raised FY?2026 revenue outlook materially ($12–$13B vs consensus ~ $9.3B) and gave strong Q1 revenue guidance, signaling sustained contract demand and backlog monetization. Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital and partner support: Nvidia renewed a multibillion equity investment tied to new AI datacenter builds and CoreWeave is arranging large financing reportedly backed by long?term Meta contracts — both increase capacity funding and underline major customer/partner alignment. Article Title

Strategic capital and partner support: Nvidia renewed a multibillion equity investment tied to new AI datacenter builds and CoreWeave is arranging large financing reportedly backed by long?term Meta contracts — both increase capacity funding and underline major customer/partner alignment. Neutral Sentiment: Information sources: Full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for investors to review unit economics, capex plans and backlog details. These materials are key for modeling future margins. Article Title

Information sources: Full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for investors to review unit economics, capex plans and backlog details. These materials are key for modeling future margins. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and widening losses: Adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported ($0.89) vs. ($0.61) expected) and net losses widened, raising near?term profitability concerns despite the top?line beat. Article Title

Earnings miss and widening losses: Adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported ($0.89) vs. ($0.61) expected) and net losses widened, raising near?term profitability concerns despite the top?line beat. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex, interest expense and leverage: Management flagged heavy capex and backlog buildouts that are inflating cash needs and interest expense (CoreWeave shows significant debt levels), creating execution and financing risk. Article Title

Rising capex, interest expense and leverage: Management flagged heavy capex and backlog buildouts that are inflating cash needs and interest expense (CoreWeave shows significant debt levels), creating execution and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flood of law?firm notices allege disclosure failures around data center delays and scaling — this litigation risk is creating uncertainty and selling pressure. Article Title

Legal overhang: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flood of law?firm notices allege disclosure failures around data center delays and scaling — this litigation risk is creating uncertainty and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent insider sales were reported, which can be perceived negatively while the company navigates execution and legal issues. Article Title

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

