US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $114,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

