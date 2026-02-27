US Bancorp DE Sells 6,599 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 295.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

