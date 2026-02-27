US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $72,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $538,021,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,718,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $250.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

