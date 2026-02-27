McKesson Corporation $MCK Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,043 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $130,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.50.

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $973.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $865.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.36. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $619.48 and a twelve month high of $977.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.