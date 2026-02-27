Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

NYSE SNOW opened at $173.03 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,482.07. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 857,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 102.9% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

