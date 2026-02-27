DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of XRAY opened at $12.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 273.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

