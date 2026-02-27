Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOSE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 39.4%
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises
In other news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $460,784.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,123,273 shares in the company, valued at $32,613,473.28. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 662,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,692.48. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 907,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Eos Energy Enterprises
Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong year?over?year revenue growth: Eos reported more than 7x YoY revenue growth (described as ~700% growth), demonstrating accelerating commercial traction for its zinc?based long?duration storage systems. GlobeNewswire Release
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity: Traders bought ~193,463 call contracts (a ~94% increase vs. average), signalling speculative bullish interest from some market participants despite the headline weakness.
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for investors who want the management commentary and slide deck to assess operational details and near?term cadence. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: Eos reported a loss of $0.84/share vs. the consensus loss of $0.20 and revenue of $58.0M vs. estimates near $93M — the profitability and revenue misses are the proximate cause of the drop. Zacks Article
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance came in below street expectations: Management guided to $300M–$400M for FY2026 versus consensus near ~$470.8M — the lower guide reduced near?term revenue visibility and prompted investor reassessment of the pace of the company’s scale?up. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Operational challenges and execution risk highlighted: Management acknowledged manufacturing and automation ramp issues that could constrain near?term delivery and margins — a key driver behind the more conservative guidance. Seeking Alpha: Operational Update
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: A securities?fraud investigation by Block & Leviton was announced, adding legal risk and uncertainty that typically weighs on sentiment. GlobeNewswire: Investigation Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary: Several outlets highlighted the sharp selloff (one noted a ~37% drop) and framed the move as driven by the earnings/guidance misses and legal concerns; some analysts/investors are debating whether the pullback creates a long?term buying opportunity. AAII: Why Stock Is Down
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.
