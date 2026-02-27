Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOSE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 39.4%

Shares of EOSE opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $460,784.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,123,273 shares in the company, valued at $32,613,473.28. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 662,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,692.48. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 907,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eos Energy Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong year?over?year revenue growth: Eos reported more than 7x YoY revenue growth (described as ~700% growth), demonstrating accelerating commercial traction for its zinc?based long?duration storage systems. GlobeNewswire Release

Very strong year?over?year revenue growth: Eos reported more than 7x YoY revenue growth (described as ~700% growth), demonstrating accelerating commercial traction for its zinc?based long?duration storage systems. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity: Traders bought ~193,463 call contracts (a ~94% increase vs. average), signalling speculative bullish interest from some market participants despite the headline weakness.

Unusually heavy options activity: Traders bought ~193,463 call contracts (a ~94% increase vs. average), signalling speculative bullish interest from some market participants despite the headline weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for investors who want the management commentary and slide deck to assess operational details and near?term cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for investors who want the management commentary and slide deck to assess operational details and near?term cadence. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: Eos reported a loss of $0.84/share vs. the consensus loss of $0.20 and revenue of $58.0M vs. estimates near $93M — the profitability and revenue misses are the proximate cause of the drop. Zacks Article

Q4 results missed expectations: Eos reported a loss of $0.84/share vs. the consensus loss of $0.20 and revenue of $58.0M vs. estimates near $93M — the profitability and revenue misses are the proximate cause of the drop. Negative Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance came in below street expectations: Management guided to $300M–$400M for FY2026 versus consensus near ~$470.8M — the lower guide reduced near?term revenue visibility and prompted investor reassessment of the pace of the company’s scale?up. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Guidance

2026 revenue guidance came in below street expectations: Management guided to $300M–$400M for FY2026 versus consensus near ~$470.8M — the lower guide reduced near?term revenue visibility and prompted investor reassessment of the pace of the company’s scale?up. Negative Sentiment: Operational challenges and execution risk highlighted: Management acknowledged manufacturing and automation ramp issues that could constrain near?term delivery and margins — a key driver behind the more conservative guidance. Seeking Alpha: Operational Update

Operational challenges and execution risk highlighted: Management acknowledged manufacturing and automation ramp issues that could constrain near?term delivery and margins — a key driver behind the more conservative guidance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: A securities?fraud investigation by Block & Leviton was announced, adding legal risk and uncertainty that typically weighs on sentiment. GlobeNewswire: Investigation Notice

Regulatory/legal overhang: A securities?fraud investigation by Block & Leviton was announced, adding legal risk and uncertainty that typically weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary: Several outlets highlighted the sharp selloff (one noted a ~37% drop) and framed the move as driven by the earnings/guidance misses and legal concerns; some analysts/investors are debating whether the pullback creates a long?term buying opportunity. AAII: Why Stock Is Down

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

