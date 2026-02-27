BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPRT

Oportun Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 70.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 700,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 288,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.