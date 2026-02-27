Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 184,342 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,342 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $53,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on revenue and EPS; Synopsys reported $2.41B revenue (up ~65%) and $3.77 non?GAAP EPS, topping estimates and raising FY?2026 EPS guidance — a core fundamental positive that supports longer?term growth expectations. Article Title

Q1 beat on revenue and EPS; Synopsys reported $2.41B revenue (up ~65%) and $3.77 non?GAAP EPS, topping estimates and raising FY?2026 EPS guidance — a core fundamental positive that supports longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $2.0B replenishment to the share repurchase program — a near?term capital return that can support the stock and offset some selling pressure. Article Title

Board approved a $2.0B replenishment to the share repurchase program — a near?term capital return that can support the stock and offset some selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options/whale activity — heavy call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish interest from traders and possible hedged purchases by institutions. Article Title Article Title

Unusual options/whale activity — heavy call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish interest from traders and possible hedged purchases by institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains tilted toward Buy despite some downgrades — the average brokerage rating is still positive, leaving a mixed sell?side backdrop rather than a broad rout. Article Title

Analyst consensus remains tilted toward Buy despite some downgrades — the average brokerage rating is still positive, leaving a mixed sell?side backdrop rather than a broad rout. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term thesis intact: Market commentary highlights Synopsys’ dominant EDA position, potential Ansys synergies over several years, and institutional interest (including Nvidia exposure), which supports a multi?year growth story even as near?term noise persists. Article Title

Long?term thesis intact: Market commentary highlights Synopsys’ dominant EDA position, potential Ansys synergies over several years, and institutional interest (including Nvidia exposure), which supports a multi?year growth story even as near?term noise persists. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and China export risks weighed on shares — management’s Q2 revenue commentary and Reuters reports about China export restrictions created a muted outlook that disappointed some investors despite the beat. Article Title

Guidance and China export risks weighed on shares — management’s Q2 revenue commentary and Reuters reports about China export restrictions created a muted outlook that disappointed some investors despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets and ratings after the print — several firms cut targets (Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Rosenblatt adjustments noted), increasing short?term downside risk from reduced upside to current levels. Article Title

Analysts trimmed price targets and ratings after the print — several firms cut targets (Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Rosenblatt adjustments noted), increasing short?term downside risk from reduced upside to current levels. Negative Sentiment: Ansys acquisition and integration costs remain a near?term drag: GAAP impact, additional debt load and workforce actions are pressuring margins even as management targets multi?year synergies — investors are pricing in execution risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.