Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 149,646 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,122,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 149,646 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $207,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

