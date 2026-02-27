Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.08. Super Group has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,366,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,639,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 202,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

