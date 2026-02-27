R Squared Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

R Squared Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Longbow Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.27.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

