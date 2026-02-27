R Squared Ltd Purchases 7,445 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,681,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after purchasing an additional 993,432 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 248.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

