Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,442 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $293,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in AbbVie by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71. The company has a market cap of $397.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

