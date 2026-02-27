Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $98.77 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $98,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hedge funds and analyst sentiment remain constructive — WFC is listed among top banking picks and coverage is moderately bullish (roughly half the analysts rate it Buy), which supports investor demand. What Do Further Rate Cuts Mean for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~16.7% to ~26.7M shares, ~0.8% of float), reducing potential short-covering volatility and downward pressure on the stock. (Short-interest ratio ? 1.7 days.)
- Positive Sentiment: Management change in business banking — Wells Fargo named Devine to lead Business Banking, a move that could help execution in a key revenue segment. Wells Fargo Names Devine to Lead Business Banking
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo will fully redeem its Series BB preferred shares (140,400 shares) in mid?March — a small-capital-structure change that removes a preferred tranche but uses cash; net impact on common equity depends on funding and capital priorities. Full Redemption of Series BB Preferred Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research activity (analyst notes and sector coverage) is active — the firm is publishing rate/price updates on other companies and issuing sector views that can influence institutional flows but are indirect to WFC’s fundamentals. Wells Fargo Raises Aflac Target, Revises Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader demographic tailwinds (rising U.S. investable assets, wealth transfer) are positive for long-term deposit/investment flows but are not an immediate catalyst. Women’s wealth is expected to boom
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, a performance gap that can deter momentum investors and ETFs that favor stronger relative performers. Is Wells Fargo Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitor pressure: HSBC recently leapfrogged Wells Fargo by market cap after an upbeat report, highlighting competitive and perception risks for WFC among global banks. HSBC leapfrogs Wells Fargo by market cap
- Negative Sentiment: Relative upside debate vs. peers — some analysts argue Bank of America may offer stronger earnings/IB momentum and valuation upside, which could shift investor allocation away from WFC. Bank of America or Wells Fargo: Which Big Bank Offers More Upside?
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.