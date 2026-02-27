Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $46.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.
The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
