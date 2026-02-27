Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $19.61.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

