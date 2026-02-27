R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,220 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

