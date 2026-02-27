4,300 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BR opened at $183.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.71 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

