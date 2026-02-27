Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.