Vanguard Group Inc. Has $418.63 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Upstart worth $418,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 29.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,700. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 276,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,903.68. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,115 shares of company stock worth $332,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $87.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Upstart had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $296.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

