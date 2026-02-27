Acrow Limited (ACF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 28th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

Acrow Company Profile

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories. The company also provides engineering and design, and industrial and scaffold supply services.

