Acrow Limited (ACF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 28th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Acrow Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

Acrow Company Profile

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories. The company also provides engineering and design, and industrial and scaffold supply services.

Dividend History for Acrow (ASX:ACF)

