Fifth Lane Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

Fifth Lane Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,435 shares during the quarter. Cantor Equity Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Cantor Equity Partners worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEPO. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 62.7% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 million and a P/E ratio of 61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Cantor Equity Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.