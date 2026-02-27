Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $63.99 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $63,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam

Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Positive Sentiment: Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. 1 Underrated AI Stock to Buy

Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Arista Presents at Bernstein Insights

Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Ciena to Report Q1 Earnings

Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Director Sells 422 Shares

Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation friction: ANET is trading below its recent moving averages on lighter volume and carries a high multiple (PE ~47). Those factors can magnify downside on profit-taking or if AI capex commentary disappoints. ANET Stock Summary & Metrics

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,940,140. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 194,422 shares of company stock worth $25,620,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile



Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

