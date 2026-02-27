Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
Viva Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.
About Viva Energy Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Energy Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.