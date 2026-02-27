Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Viva Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

About Viva Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations. The Commercial & Industrial segment supplies fuel, lubricants, polypropylene, and specialty hydrocarbon products to commercial customers in the aviation, marine, transport, resources, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing industries, as well as wholesalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.