IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $21.71 Million in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 2.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CTA opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

