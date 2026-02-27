IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 814,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 481,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,704,000 after acquiring an additional 215,005 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 390,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 725,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQM opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.66.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.