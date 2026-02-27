Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.00. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $53.99 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($18.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $360.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.21.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $337.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.07. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

