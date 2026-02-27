What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CLDX Q1 Earnings?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $30.64 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

More Celldex Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celldex Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed enrollment in global Phase 3 EMBARQ program (EMBARQ?CSU1 & EMBARQ?CSU2) for barzolvolimab — 1,939 patients across 43 countries, the largest antihistamine?refractory CSU program, which de?riscales the timeline for potential 2026 data readouts. Completion of Phase 3 Enrollment

Completed enrollment in global Phase 3 EMBARQ program (EMBARQ?CSU1 & EMBARQ?CSU2) for barzolvolimab — 1,939 patients across 43 countries, the largest antihistamine?refractory CSU program, which de?riscales the timeline for potential 2026 data readouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts showing conviction: Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $68 (previously $58) — implying ~122% upside from the current price level — which can support investor interest and buying pressure. Stifel Rating/Price Target

Analysts showing conviction: Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $68 (previously $58) — implying ~122% upside from the current price level — which can support investor interest and buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley (via TipRanks summary) and other analysts have reiterated Buy ratings, citing early EMBARQ enrollment and multiple 2026 data catalysts that improve the risk/reward profile. Analyst Commentary

Morgan Stanley (via TipRanks summary) and other analysts have reiterated Buy ratings, citing early EMBARQ enrollment and multiple 2026 data catalysts that improve the risk/reward profile. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus on analyst coverage is mixed?to?positive — sites report an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” which supports a constructive medium?term view but is not a unanimous bullish signal. Analyst Consensus

Consensus on analyst coverage is mixed?to?positive — sites report an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” which supports a constructive medium?term view but is not a unanimous bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reporting appears anomalous / immaterial in recent data (reported as zero), so it likely did not meaningfully influence today’s move. Short Interest Note

Short interest reporting appears anomalous / immaterial in recent data (reported as zero), so it likely did not meaningfully influence today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results missed expectations: CLDX reported ($1.22) EPS vs. ($1.00) consensus and revenue of $0.12M vs. $1.53M expected — the miss increases near?term financial uncertainty and likely drove intraday selling pressure despite the clinical progress. Earnings Press Release

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.