Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UGI Q2 Earnings

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a report released on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get UGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UGI. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.24). UGI had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, CAO Jean Felix Tematio sold 12,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $488,818.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,662.64. This represents a 64.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,767.40. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 92.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.