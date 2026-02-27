Insider Selling: Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Director Sells $55,850.00 in Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard Vaughan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,040. This represents a 29.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE MXF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.
About Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.
Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.
