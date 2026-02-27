Insider Selling: Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Director Sells $55,850.00 in Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard Vaughan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,040. This represents a 29.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MXF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund

About Mexico Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Mexico Fund by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Further Reading

