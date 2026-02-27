HC Wainwright Estimates Arvinas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.Arvinas’s revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $67,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,222.82. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $58,197.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,303.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $264,741 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $20, signaling meaningful upside versus the current price. Read More.

Media coverage highlighted Arvinas' PROTAC pipeline and upcoming clinical catalysts, which helped lift futures sentiment and investor interest. Read More.

Company commentary confirmed 2026 clinical-data milestones and a cash runway into the second half of 2028, lowering near-term financing risk for ongoing programs. Read More.

Benzinga summarized several recent analyst actions and commentary on ARVN; it aggregates views rather than providing new catalysts. Read More.

Street consensus remains mixed — MarketBeat/AmericanBankingNews show a consensus "Hold" despite multiple buy/overweight calls, so analyst sentiment is not uniform. Read More.

Reported short-interest figures for February contain anomalies (0 shares / NaN), so short-interest/read-throughs are unreliable until corrected data is published. (Data report entry)

Q4 results were a clear negative: ARVN missed EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue down ~84% y/y — that earnings miss is the primary fundamental pressure on the stock. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares and CAO David K. Loomis sold 1,108 shares on Feb. 23 — modest reductions that can be perceived negatively by some investors. Read More. • Read More.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Further Reading

