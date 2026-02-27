Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Amdocs Earnings

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Amdocs in a report released on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 5.1%

DOX stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 73.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 195.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.569 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Amdocs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts — including FY2027 to $7.04 (from $6.92) and FY2026 to $6.56 (from $6.48) — reflecting stronger expected earnings across 2026–2027. This aggregate upward revision is the primary bullish driver behind the stock move today.

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts — including FY2027 to $7.04 (from $6.92) and FY2026 to $6.56 (from $6.48) — reflecting stronger expected earnings across 2026–2027. This aggregate upward revision is the primary bullish driver behind the stock move today. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also bumped several individual quarter estimates (examples: Q4 2026 to $1.77, Q3 2027 to $1.79, Q4 2027 to $1.83 and Q1 2028 to $1.82) and raised FY2028 to $7.55, signaling improving longer?term visibility for Amdocs’ revenue/profitability trajectory.

Zacks also bumped several individual quarter estimates (examples: Q4 2026 to $1.77, Q3 2027 to $1.79, Q4 2027 to $1.83 and Q1 2028 to $1.82) and raised FY2028 to $7.55, signaling improving longer?term visibility for Amdocs’ revenue/profitability trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a style/coverage piece calling Amdocs a “Top?Ranked Growth Stock,” which can attract attention from growth?focused investors but is more descriptive than news?driving. Amdocs (DOX) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks published a style/coverage piece calling Amdocs a “Top?Ranked Growth Stock,” which can attract attention from growth?focused investors but is more descriptive than news?driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports for late February show values of “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and provides no meaningful bearish signal to investors at this time.

Short?interest reports for late February show values of “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and provides no meaningful bearish signal to investors at this time. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting some positives, Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 estimate to $1.50 from $1.60, which may reflect expected near?term softness or timing of revenue recognition and could cap upside until that quarter passes.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Featured Stories

