Mercury Systems Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of MRCY opened at $89.58 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -169.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,247.68. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,566,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,900,675. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 402,869 shares of company stock worth $32,639,734 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

