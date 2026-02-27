GR Engineering Services Limited (GNG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.
GR Engineering Services Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $489.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80.
About GR Engineering Services
