Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 9,656 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $246.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

