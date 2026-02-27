Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.16 on March 16th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.161 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 115.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st. This is a 1.5% increase from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.
About Suncorp Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.