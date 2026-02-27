Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 4,643 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.85, for a total transaction of $918,617.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,180.40. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 23rd, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $780,287.40.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $205.92.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

