BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Trading Up 7.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

Shares of PAR stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $908.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $230,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,719.93. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,613,898 shares in the company, valued at $124,896,314.88. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 196,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,730. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PAR Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.